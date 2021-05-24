NJ to lift mask mandate and fully reopen retail, food and beverage establishments Friday

TRENTON — Masks will no longer be required and social distancing rules will end in New Jersey retail businesses and food and beverage establishments beginning Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer tourism season at the Jersey Shore.

"We've always targeted Memorial Day as when we had hoped we'd be able to take our strongest steps on the path back to a fully open New Jersey," Murphy said.

Masks will still be required in health care settings, at schools and daycares, summer camps, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, on public transportation and in public transportation hubs such as airports, as well as in some state offices including the Motor Vehicle Commission agencies, and at worksites not open to the general public.

In addition, Murphy said 6 feet of distancing will no longer be required for indoor and outdoor settings as of Friday — including casinos — and dance floors and bars can also fully reopen.

"Lifting the mask mandate is not a license to be a knucklehead. Lifting the mask mandate is simply acknowledging how far we’ve come together and that, together, we’ll cross the finish line," Murphy added.