NJ to lift mask mandate and fully reopen retail, food and beverage establishments Friday

TRENTON — Masks will no longer be required and social distancing rules will end in New Jersey retail businesses and food and beverage establishments beginning Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer tourism season at the Jersey Shore.
"We've always targeted Memorial Day as when we had hoped we'd be able to take our strongest steps on the path back to a fully open New Jersey," Murphy said.
Masks will still be required in health care settings, at schools and daycares, summer camps, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, on public transportation and in public transportation hubs such as airports, as well as in some state offices including the Motor Vehicle Commission agencies, and at worksites not open to the general public.
In addition, Murphy said 6 feet of distancing will no longer be required for indoor and outdoor settings as of Friday — including casinos — and dance floors and bars can also fully reopen.
"Lifting the mask mandate is not a license to be a knucklehead. Lifting the mask mandate is simply acknowledging how far we’ve come together and that, together, we’ll cross the finish line," Murphy added.
The mask announcement was expected, as first reported by NJ.com last week, and follows a dramatic decline in COVID-19 positive cases. Murphy said that there were 300 new cases as of Monday, with the transmission rate well below 1, at .64%, and the positivity rate at 2.13%. He said there were 699 New Jerseyans hospitalized for the virus with 148 in the intensive care unit and 102 on ventilators. There were 10 reported deaths.
This is a dramatic turnaround from a few months ago when, in January, new reported cases nearly reached 7,000 in one day and there were more than 3,700 hospitalizations.
"Every indicator ... all continue to trend in the right direction," Murphy said, adding that 4.08 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. praised the governor's decisions.
“Atlantic City is ready to be back in business and we are looking forward to a busy and fun summer that will help our local businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," Small said. "Gov. Murphy has done a tremendous job leading us through this crisis and we are confident this decision is the right one for New Jersey and for Atlantic City. We’ve been through a lot in Atlantic City, but we are emerging from this crisis stronger than we were before."
The lifting of the mask mandate follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier this month that says fully vaccinated individuals can be indoors without a mask. Murphy encouraged those who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear a mask indoors, but stopped short of requiring it.
"We won't have law enforcement checking people's vaccination status, but we are asking people to be responsible and do the right thing," he said.
Murphy encouraged all individuals who want to continue to wear a mask to feel free to do so, and cautioned that he will not tolerate mask-shaming.
Businesses can continue to require social distancing should they choose and can also continue to require employees or customers to wear masks, but cannot prohibit people wearing masks from entering.
Murphy said he will remove all indoor gathering limits on June 4.
He called the last year a "truly crushing 15-month period" and noted New Jersey was the first state to require masks indoors in early April.
"We didn't know much about this virus then, but the prevailing science now tells us this is a predominantly airborne virus," he said, also taking a moment to chastise the Trump administration for withholding information on how the virus spreads.
There was no update on if smoking would be allowed in casinos, but Murphy said the anticipated removal of the indoor gathering limits would allow casinos and conventions to resume normal operations.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
