NJ seeing strong uptick in signups for ACA health insurance plans

New Jersey is seeing strong health insurance enrollment increases on its Affordable Care Act marketplace, as consumers take advantage of a second year of increased subsidies under a federal law designed to help the American economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrollment for 2022 plans in the state was up 27% through Dec. 5, compared with the same period last year. The state’s total enrollment was 286,955, up from 226,727 last year, during the current open enrollment period starting Nov. 1.

Residents have until Dec. 31 to buy coverage that starts Jan. 1, and until the end of January for coverage starting in February. Consumers can sign up at GetCoveredNJ. Nine out of ten will receive a subsidy, state officials said.

“We are thrilled that residents are taking advantage of the significant financial help that is now available in New Jersey because of federal and state actions taken to lower the cost of quality, affordable health insurance,” Marlene Caride, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, said in a statement.

The subsidies were increased by the American Rescue Plan Act in April.

