NJ Section 8 housing program taking "pre-applicants" to get on wait list

The state is accepting pre-applications to join the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low income residents pay for good housing.

The luckiest 20,000 of those who apply will be selected by a lottery system to get on a waiting list for vouchers as they become available.

The online application process starts 9 a.m. Jan. 17 and ends 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559.

The vouchers can be used anywhere in the state, according to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The Section 8 HCV Program is a federally-funded program administered by DCA that provides housing subsidies to New Jersey residents so they can obtain decent, safe, and sanitary housing, according to DCA.

Applicants who qualify for a preference will receive priority placement on the waiting list. Those who qualify for preferences include United States Armed Forces veterans and their spouses, the homeless, domestic violence survivors, local residents, and people with disabilities.

The Section 8 HCV open enrollment period coincides with this year’s NJCounts Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, which is the annual Point-in-Time Count of homeless individuals and families in New Jersey.

Homeless people encountered during that count will be encouraged to complete the pre-application, and will be helped to do so, according to the state.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply or be an emancipated minor. An email address is required to apply. If an applicant does not have one, they can create an email address during the pre-application process.

The Section 8 HCV pre-application is available in 90 languages at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 at the top right of the pre-application.

Disabled applicants can get help submitting their pre-application by contacting DCA at 609-292-4080 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week (select Option 9 from the menu) or by sending an email to customer.service@dca.nj.gov.

Applicants can check their status after February 24 at WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559. At the time of their selection, they must meet the income limits of the county where they want to live and provide proof of residency.

For more information concerning the Section 8 HCV open enrollment period, visit http://www.nj.gov/dca/.