NJ schools now required to report weekly COVID-19 data to Health Department
top story

NJ schools now required to report weekly COVID-19 data to Health Department

092121-pac-nws-murphy

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a new executive order pertaining to child care centers throughout the state. It includes mandates that staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 and all those 2 years old and older wear masks inside.

TRENTON — All school districts will be required to report weekly COVID-19 data to the state Department of Health, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday. 

Effective Oct. 26, schools will submit weekly numbers to the department's online Communicable Disease Reporting Surveillance System. 

"This reporting will give us a more complete picture of the cases and vaccination rates among students and staff," Murphy said during a media briefing.

Some schools had been reporting cases and vaccination rates directly to the department, but Wednesday's order now requires all districts to report data through the online surveillance system, according to a Health Department spokesperson. 

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the data reported to the department will include any testing conducted by the schools, the testing vendors and cases reported by parents, students and staff.

"The aggregate reporting does not replace the requirement that testing administrators report individual COVID-19 test results to their public health authorities," Persichilli said.

Murphy also clarified the details of an executive order issued last month that requires all school staff to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face regular testing.

"(The order) includes all bus drivers as well," Murphy said. "Regardless of whether they are district employees or independently contracted. We are doing all we can to ensure that the school day is as safe as possible for all of our kids, and that commitment begins at the bus stop."

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 23 incidents of in-school transmission of the virus were reported to the Department of Health.

So far since the beginning of the school year, 69 school-related COVID outbreaks across 62 districts have impacted 319 students and 60 staff members, Murphy said.

That includes eight reported school outbreaks in Atlantic County, four in Cape May County, two in Cumberland County and one in Ocean County, state data show.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 1,512 new positive COVID tests with a rate of transmission at 0.88. 

Hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and the number of ventilators in use have all declined in recent days.

"Generally, softly (the numbers) are trending in the right direction," Murphy said. 

Tags

