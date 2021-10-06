NJ schools now required to report weekly COVID-19 data to Health Department

TRENTON — All school districts will be required to report weekly COVID-19 data to the state Department of Health, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Effective Oct. 26, schools will submit weekly numbers to the department's online Communicable Disease Reporting Surveillance System.

"This reporting will give us a more complete picture of the cases and vaccination rates among students and staff," Murphy said during a media briefing.

Some schools had been reporting cases and vaccination rates directly to the department, but Wednesday's order now requires all districts to report data through the online surveillance system, according to a Health Department spokesperson.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the data reported to the department will include any testing conducted by the schools, the testing vendors and cases reported by parents, students and staff.

"The aggregate reporting does not replace the requirement that testing administrators report individual COVID-19 test results to their public health authorities," Persichilli said.

Murphy also clarified the details of an executive order issued last month that requires all school staff to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face regular testing.