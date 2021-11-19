NJ Pinelands preserve will more than double in size with the addition of 200 acres

Kreiser said the Evert Trail Preserve currently has a 1.5-mile trail that winds through a dense wetlands forest, crossed by boardwalks. Portions of the trail are often wet and muddy, and follow along Stop the Jade Run, a tributary of the Rancocas River.

That trail will be extended into the new property, or a new one will be created.

"The good thing is that there are already existing sand roads and trails on the property that the public is welcome to walk on," Kreiser said. "We just have not yet had the chance to formalize a trail system. We will do that, but it will take a little bit of time."

The original Evert Trail Preserve was donated in 1984. It lies in a transition area between two major geological areas, the inner and outer coastal plains, according to the foundation. The preserve's forested wetlands contain the highest species diversity of breeding neotropical warblers, vireos and other songbirds anywhere on New Jersey's coastal plain.

Kreiser said the deal for the new land, which has a different character because it was farmland, began in 2017.

"It's mainly forested with really old blueberry fields as well," Kreiser said. "The bushes look almost like ghosts and now have rows of trees growing in amongst them. It's fascinating to walk through. It's beautiful."