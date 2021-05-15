NJ moving toward allowing those convicted of drug felonies to receive General Assistance

After serving three years in prison for selling a small amount of Xanax pills, Charles Thompson found even worse accommodations upon his release in 2015: the sand under the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

"I couldn't get housing, and I hated shelters," said Thompson, 60, of Atlantic City. "So I slept for months with the 'possums, raccoons and squirrels. There was no General Assistance to help me."

People convicted of felony drug distribution in New Jersey cannot receive GA, a program that gives low-income adults with no dependent children a monthly stipend of $185, as well as job training. Thanks to a strange quirk of law, anyone who completes a prison sentence for a non-drug distribution felony — including a violent crime — can get GA. People convicted of drug possession may receive GA.

"They need to get rid of the GA ban for drug felons," said Thompson, who now lives in an apartment after getting help from Legal Services of New Jersey, as well Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

"A person comes home from jail after doing a little something like selling some pills, and he can't get help? There are people running around raping people, and they can get GA when they leave prison."

Thompson's call for a change has support.