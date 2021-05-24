 Skip to main content
NJ mask mandate expected to be discussed at Monday COVID-19 response briefing
NJ mask mandate expected to be discussed at Monday COVID-19 response briefing

TRENTON — The fate of New Jersey's indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals is expected to be discussed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy at his regular COVID-19 response press briefing.

The briefing is set for 1 p.m. at the Trenton War Memorial where it is expected he will announce the state is lifting its indoor mask mandates soon for fully vaccinated people, according to a report from NJ.com that cites “multiple sources with knowledge of the plan.”

In accordance with the most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new state guidelines would go into effect next Friday, the start of Memorial Day weekend, the report states.

Contact Claire Lowe:

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

