NJ hits 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

"Initially it was extremely difficult to confirm cases. It was only the public health department and the CDC who would run tests," said Gemma Downham, director of infection prevention acute care services at AtlantiCare. "Our first patient took 11 days after we sent the specimen out to get results. When it was under a week, we celebrated. Now we have results in 15 minutes."

The most challenging time at AtlantiCare, said infectious disease specialist Dr. Manish Trivedi, was in the early days.

"One of the lowest points was when we had to really restrict visitors and ancillary services to focus on the COVID population," Trivedi said. "Family members were not able to visit loved ones, and people were (postponing) procedures they needed to have done."

The high point, Trivedi said, was the arrival of the vaccine. AtlantiCare opened a vaccine megasite in the Atlantic City Convention Center in January, with the help of the Atlantic County health department, and gave out its last dose there in June.

"It got tremendous outcomes against the initial strain," Trivedi said of the vaccine. "We see now (with the delta variant) it is an excellent tool preventing hospitalizations."

First Atlantic, Cape COVID-19 cases have ties to NYC After escaping it for weeks, Atlantic and Cape May counties are now dealing with cases of CO…