NJ hits 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

The state has passed another COVID-19 milestone — more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in New Jersey — about 19 months into the pandemic.
Tuesday's 1,857 new confirmed cases put the state over the line. Based on state data, more than one in nine New Jerseyans has contracted the disease.
Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency when only 11 cases were confirmed, on March 9, 2020.
With 24,593 deaths, that's about a 2.5% fatality rate, but the real fatality rate is probably lower, as it is likely many more people have been infected but never got tested.
"The greatest challenge was the constant pivoting," Kara Janson, acting director of the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, said of maneuvering through 18 months of pandemic so far. "It was difficult to prepare for the waves or to predict the trajectory of the pandemic."
The health department was responsible for COVID reporting, providing guidance to schools and businesses, helping people find places for testing and vaccines and setting up their own testing and vaccination sites, and more.
It's easy to forget how difficult the early days were for medical providers as they struggled to get enough personal protective equipment and with the lack of testing capacity.
"Initially it was extremely difficult to confirm cases. It was only the public health department and the CDC who would run tests," said Gemma Downham, director of infection prevention acute care services at AtlantiCare. "Our first patient took 11 days after we sent the specimen out to get results. When it was under a week, we celebrated. Now we have results in 15 minutes."
The most challenging time at AtlantiCare, said infectious disease specialist Dr. Manish Trivedi, was in the early days.
"One of the lowest points was when we had to really restrict visitors and ancillary services to focus on the COVID population," Trivedi said. "Family members were not able to visit loved ones, and people were (postponing) procedures they needed to have done."
The high point, Trivedi said, was the arrival of the vaccine. AtlantiCare opened a vaccine megasite in the Atlantic City Convention Center in January, with the help of the Atlantic County health department, and gave out its last dose there in June.
"It got tremendous outcomes against the initial strain," Trivedi said of the vaccine. "We see now (with the delta variant) it is an excellent tool preventing hospitalizations."
Even when those who have risk factors such as obesity and diabetes get COVID in spite of vaccination, it's a lighter case, and they either avoid the hospital or stay a day or two and are discharged.
"They are not nearly as sick," Trivedi said.
Jan. 4 is the high water mark for daily cases statewide, peaking at 6,492 in the worst of the three main spikes of the disease so far. A relaxing of social distancing during holiday celebrations was blamed for the big increase.
As people started getting vaccinated, numbers plummeted.
An optimistic time for the county health department staff was May and June of this year, when daily COVID-19 cases dropped to single digits in Atlantic County, Janson said.
Statewide numbers dropped to just 300 a day.
While the delta variant didn't hit New Jersey as hard as some other states, it did cause a spike starting in late July in southeastern New Jersey, even though about 64% of eligible New Jerseyans are vaccinated.
For Stockton University, the early parts of the pandemic were also the hardest.
"Having to shut down and send students home in March 2020 was definitely a low point," said Peter Baratta, co-chair of the Stockton University Resilience Operations Committee, created to address the pandemic.
"Within days, professors had moved classes online and departments were setting up virtual appointments and online services," Baratta said. "Little did we know at the time that we would continue almost entirely online for another academic year in 2020-21. Again, the faculty, staff and students rose to the challenge, adapting class sizes, mastering Zoom, setting aside quarantine housing, and stocking thousands of masks and truckloads of hand sanitizer and wipes to keep the campus safe."
Seeing so many students, faculty and staff back interacting on campus this fall has energized the community, Baratta said.
"They are so happy to be here. In some ways, the enhanced technology did provide greater access, and this will continue into the future," Baratta said. "There will always be challenges, and we must be ready for sudden change, but we’ll find a way to make it work."
The first known positive test in New Jersey was March 4, 2020, and involved a Fort Lee man being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.
The first coronavirus death in New Jersey was announced March 10, 2020. The new disease had killed John Brennan, a 69-year-old horse trainer from Little Ferry in Bergen County.
A week later, Atlantic and Cape May counties announced their first cases, many of which were linked to travel to New York City or contact with people who had traveled there.
Inspira Medical Center Vineland had an early COVID scare when two medical workers returned from a trip to Europe and later tested positive. Other workers who came into contact with the symptomatic staffer were quarantined, while those who were in contact with the asymptomatic staffer were not, Inspira said March 20, 2020.
One of the earliest local residents to talk openly about recovering from COVID-19 was John Amenhauser, a 32-year-old attorney interviewed for an April 22 article last year about how he wanted to donate plasma to help others recover.
He didn't have an easy case, he said after his recovery.
“I even told my wife afterwards, I didn’t know if this thing was killing me,” said Amenhauser, of the Marmora section of Upper Township.
As cases and deaths ticked up, they were also overwhelmingly hitting nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which struggled to cope.
To date, there have been 42.8 million positive COVID tests in the United States and 687,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
