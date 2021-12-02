NJ health officials warn attendees of NYC anime convention to get tested for COVID-19

New Jersey residents who attended an anime convention in New York City last month should get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible, monitor for symptoms and seek medical help if they are sick following news that a Minnesota resident who attended the conference tested positive for the omicron variant, the state Department of Health said Thursday.
“Our expectation is that we have individuals in New Jersey who attended the convention and may potentially be at risk,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “I urge anyone who attended to get tested as soon as possible to stop potential spread of this variant and protect themselves, their families and communities.”
People who attended the convention should monitor for 14 days following the last day of their attendance at the event, the Health Department said.
The department's Communicable Disease Service will be sending out an alert to New Jersey’s health care and public health partners notifying them of this exposure risk and asking them to encourage patients with symptoms or concerns to get tested.
The department is working with local health departments, clinical laboratories, hospitals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify people who may have been infected with the omicron variant. Identification of potential cases may occur either through a public health investigation of a positive test in an individual who recently traveled to an affected part of the world or otherwise had potential contact with an omicron case or through findings from certain PCR tests that can suggest the variant.
The Anime NYC 2021 convention Nov. 19-21 at the Javits Center drew about 50,000 people, according to event organizers, and attendees were required to wear masks and show proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The man who attended the event had not traveled outside the U.S. and began experiencing symptoms the day after the convention, which Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said made it “perhaps the most likely” that the man contracted COVID-19 at the New York City convention, but officials did not know for sure.
Officials in New York said they were working to trace attendees of the convention, which was held as New York City prepared to host the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and braced for throngs of tourists to return after the U.S. opened up to vaccinated international travelers.
The news came a day after the U.S. announced its first known case of the variant had been detected in California, in a person who had recently traveled to South Africa.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
