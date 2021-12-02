NJ health officials warn attendees of NYC anime convention to get tested for COVID-19

New Jersey residents who attended an anime convention in New York City last month should get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible, monitor for symptoms and seek medical help if they are sick following news that a Minnesota resident who attended the conference tested positive for the omicron variant, the state Department of Health said Thursday.

“Our expectation is that we have individuals in New Jersey who attended the convention and may potentially be at risk,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “I urge anyone who attended to get tested as soon as possible to stop potential spread of this variant and protect themselves, their families and communities.”

People who attended the convention should monitor for 14 days following the last day of their attendance at the event, the Health Department said.

The department's Communicable Disease Service will be sending out an alert to New Jersey’s health care and public health partners notifying them of this exposure risk and asking them to encourage patients with symptoms or concerns to get tested.

