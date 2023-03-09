The New Jersey Education Association spent $52.6 million lobbying legislators from 2000 to 2022, dwarfing the other top lobbying spenders in the state, according to a report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.

In second place was AARP at $16.6 million, followed by Verizon at $16.4 million, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield at $16.3 million, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) at $16 million, and the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) $13.6 for the top five.

Most unions try to influence state capitol decision-making through contributions made directly to candidates and parties, or through independent spending rather than on lobbying, according to ELEC.

NJEA is unusual because it spends heavily on all three, including lobbying, ELEC said in a Thursday press release on the report.

The top 25 special interest groups have spent $285 million on lobbying since 2000, according to ELEC.

South Jersey entities making the top 25 were Atlantic Electric at $8.7 million, Cooper Health System at $ 6.4 million, and Virtua at $5.7 million.

“These 25 groups were responsible for one-fifth of all lobbying expenditures during that 23-year period,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s Executive Director. “Most of these are large organizations with big financial stakes in New Jersey. Policies they support or oppose can have a significant impact on these organizations and the lives of New Jersey citizens.”

Annual reports filed for 2022 show that eight of the top ten spenders last year also rank among the top spenders since 2000. However, for the first time in a decade, no group spent more than $1 million.

The NJEA, which represents 200,000 teachers and other school employees and is the state’s largest union, spent its smallest amount on lobbying in 2022 since 2014. In 2022, it spent just $357,260.

Since 2000, no group has come close to the $52.6 million the NJEA has spent on lobbying, the ELEC report shows.

It spent the most by a group in a single year, at $11.3 million in 2011, or $14.9 million in today’s dollars, ELEC said. The teacher’s union also was the top annual spender in 2010, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2020.

Preliminary 2022 numbers show lobbyists spent a total of $95.1 million last year- a drop of 0.9 percent versus updated totals for 2021. Even with the decrease, it is the fourth largest lobbying spending total ever for New Jersey, according to ELEC.

Brindle said lobbying expenditures may be reverting to a more normal pattern following the worst years of the pandemic, which led to scores of emergency bills related to everything from hospital care to business closures and education changes.

Other big issues in recent years included approval of a special utility bill subsidy to keep nuclear power plants operating; restructuring the state’s largest health insurer; legalization of recreational marijuana use in the state; and approval of offshore windmills.

“The last five years have been a relatively tumultuous time for the state and lobbyists. Things seem to be settling down somewhat,” Brindle said.

In New Jersey, lobbyists who raise or spend more than $2,500 were required to file a report on February 15th that reflects activity from the prior calendar year.

Summary information about lobbyist activities in 2022 can be obtained at: elec.nj.gov/publicinformation/gaa_annual.htm.