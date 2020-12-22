NJ Economic Development Authority seeking input to improve state's child care sector

TRENTON — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is looking for input on ways to expand child care services in the state.

The NJEDA, in coordination with the departments of Human Services and Children and Families, this month issued a request for information to identify business challenges these providers face as they operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responses are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Jan. 8. The RFI can be found at njeda.com/Bidding-Opportunities-General/Economic-Transformation-RFIs.

The NJEDA is looking to better understand the short- and long-term challenges child care providers face in their business operations, including challenges to accessing public resources and private capital. It also is requesting ideas on solutions to these challenges, including training and technical assistance programs for child care providers on business operations; expanded partnerships among providers; and funding sources to support child care operations.

The authority will use the input gathered to strengthen the Garden State’s child care sector by identifying strategies, programs or other initiatives that could shore up critical resources as the state continues to respond to the pandemic.

