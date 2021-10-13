NJ Department of Human Services announces $700 million child care plan

Adelman said the department will reduce direct costs of child care for families participating in their assistance program, including waiving copayments and minimizing out-of-pocket costs from providers if they were paying the difference of the DHS rate and what the provider charges. That will run through 2023, she said.

During the briefing, Murphy announced that 5,943,242 residents have been vaccinated, making New Jersey one of only seven states to top 75% of eligible individuals having received the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes 70.1% of 16- and 17-year-olds having received at least one dose of a vaccine, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

The state reported 29 newly confirmed COVID-related deaths, bringing the state total to 24,850, with 2,803 probable deaths.

Murphy, a Democrat, also commented on Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate at Rowan University with Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy faced some criticism from Republicans about being seen not wearing a mask and interacting with people.

The debate required all attending to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test, so Murphy called the criticism “desperate.”

“Let’s focus on the stuff that matters and not the political stuff,” Murphy said Wednesday.

