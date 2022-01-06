NJ comptroller finds oversight of state tax breaks has improved, three years after audit caught red flags

Companies that get tax breaks from New Jersey are subject to better oversight and job verification requirements than they were three years ago, when a scathing audit found significant problems at the Economic Development Authority, the New Jersey comptroller's office said in a report issued Wednesday.

Still, the comptroller's latest review of the agency that oversees billions in tax credit awards found the EDA hasn't done enough to recover improper awards identified in the 2019 audit, worth more than $200 million.

The comptroller's office also said the EDA needs to improve transparency in the agency's annual reports about whether companies are meeting requirements for their tax credits. Businesses can use the credits to offset their tax bills, or sell them for cash to other companies. In exchange for the credits, the award recipients typically promise the state they'll build or rent offices in New Jersey, while retaining a certain number of employees and creating new jobs.

All in all, of 21 recommendations issued in the 2019 audit, the EDA has implemented 11, partially implemented seven and hasn't implemented three, the comptroller said.