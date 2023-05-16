Legislative candidates have almost $18.7 million in cash reserves as they head into the June 6 primary, setting a new record for the state, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC).

Combined cash-on-hand reported by legislative candidates at $18.7 million is 16% above the 2021 total of $16.1 million.

Candidates also have raised a record $32.8 million for the 2023 elections, having spent almost $14.2 million.

Democrats, who control both the Assembly and state Senate, have almost four times more money in the bank ($14.8 million) for campaign purposes than Republicans ($3.9 million).

The majority party usually has more funds in the bank, said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s Executive Director.

“There are plenty of factors that decide elections. A lopsided party registration advantage. Quality candidates. Issues such as taxes or school curriculum changes. And of course, having a financial edge,” Brindle said.

Democrats hold a 25-to-15 seat margin in the state Senate and a 45-to-34 edge in the state Assembly with one vacancy.

Democrats also greatly outnumber Republicans in voting registration statewide. There are currently 2.54 million registered Democrats and 1.54 million registered Republicans. Another 2.38 million registered voters remain unaffiliated with any party.

“More money translates into more campaign ads, polls, election day workers and other campaign outlays that can improve election day prospects,” Brindle said. “While a financial edge doesn’t guarantee a win, it often helps. Particularly in so-called ‘battleground’ districts where both parties have a chance to win.”

As in previous elections, incumbents are dominating challengers in terms of fund-raising. They have raised and spent more than seven times as much and have nearly eight times more cash-on-hand.

Senate races historically tend to attract the most money even though the number of senators (40) is half the number of assembly members (80). The trend holds in 2023.

Spending independent of candidates or parties by special interest groups is well under the record $2.2 million spent in the 2021 primary election, ELEC reports showed.

So far during the 2023 primary, independent spending has totaled $78,873.

ELEC did its analysis based on legislative fundraising reports received by 10 a.m. on May 15, it said.

Reports filed by legislative candidates are available online on ELEC’s website at www.elec.nj.gov.