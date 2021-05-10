 Skip to main content
NJ bill to allow pharmacists to dispense birth control without prescription advances
New Jersey
Nicholas Huba

TRENTON — A new law intended to expand access to birth control in New Jersey advanced in the state Senate last week.

The legislation sponsored by Sens. Shirley Turner and Joseph Vitale would allow pharmacists to dispense certain self-administered hormonal contraceptives like birth control pills and vaginal rings without an individual prescription.

“Birth control is a crucial piece of reproductive healthcare. Roughly half of the pregnancies in New Jersey are unintended and nearly all unintended pregnancies are attributed to women who do not use birth control,” said Turner (D-Hunterdon/Mercer). “Making contraceptives available without an individual script will make them more affordable and more accessible to low and moderate income women. This legislation will give women more control over their bodies and their reproductive health, reducing unintended pregnancies and abortions.”

The bill would require the Board of Pharmacy and the State Board of Medical Examiners to issue a standing order authorizing pharmacists to do so.

