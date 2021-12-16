NJ at-home deaths up almost 30% in pandemic, study finds

At-home deaths increased almost 30% statewide in 2020, while hospitalizations for serious conditions like heart disease and stroke declined, likely due to hospital avoidance and delayed care during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by the New Jersey Hospital Association found.
The top three causes of deaths at home in 2020 were diseases of the heart, cancer and diabetes, according to the state data.
Total deaths last year also far surpassed the average numbers for New Jersey in prior years, but not all of those "excess" deaths were directly attributable to COVID-19, the Hospital Association said.
“This data begins to shed light on the uncounted toll of COVID in individuals who delayed seeking necessary health care,” said Cathy Bennett, president and CEO of the Hospital Association. “During COVID’s peak in New Jersey in the spring of 2020, EMS teams throughout the state shared anecdotal reports of individuals who waited too long to seek care for life-threatening conditions. Sadly, this data indicates that those reports were not isolated and, in fact, may be may be counted among COVID's terrible impact."
The Hospital Association and its Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation examined data from the New Jersey State Health Assessment Data system and hospital discharge data.
The resulting report, "Excess Deaths: The Hidden Impact of COVID-19 on Mortality in New Jersey," identified a number of trends that increased mortality in New Jersey as COVID-19 peaked in 2020.
The study found:
• New Jersey recorded 95,715 deaths in 2020, with COVID-19 the primary cause of death for 16,458 people. Even after removing COVID deaths, the remaining 79,257 deaths in 2020 is 4.3% higher than 2017 through 2019, when total deaths never exceeded 76,000 in a single year.
• Deaths that happened at home were about 28% higher last year than the prior three-year average (28,326 versus 21,890).
At-home heart disease deaths increased to 7,583 in 2020, compared with 6,116 in 2019, 6,078 in 2018 and 5,847 in 2017.
Cancer deaths at home totaled 7,313 in 2020, compared with 5,957 in 2019; 6,012 in 2018; and 6,161 in 2017.
At-home deaths attributable to diabetes numbered 1,245 in 2020, compared with 749 in 2019, 750 in 2018 and 766 in 2017.
• Hospitalizations for emergent medical conditions such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke and kidney disease experienced double-digit declines in 2020 compared with the number of hospitalizations averaged over the prior three years.
Meanwhile, hospital admissions for four key emergent conditions (heart attack, heart failure, stroke and kidney disease) decreased by more than 16% in 2020. In the prior three years, 2017-19, admissions for these conditions never shifted more than 1.9% annually.
“It’s impossible to know whether these excess deaths could have been prevented with timely access to hospital care,” said Sean Hopkins, senior vice president of CHART. “But the trends are troubling, and they reinforce a critical message during a public health emergency: Please don’t delay seeking the care you need.”
The full report can be found at njha.com/chart.
