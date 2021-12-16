NJ at-home deaths up almost 30% in pandemic, study finds

At-home deaths increased almost 30% statewide in 2020, while hospitalizations for serious conditions like heart disease and stroke declined, likely due to hospital avoidance and delayed care during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by the New Jersey Hospital Association found.

The top three causes of deaths at home in 2020 were diseases of the heart, cancer and diabetes, according to the state data.

Total deaths last year also far surpassed the average numbers for New Jersey in prior years, but not all of those "excess" deaths were directly attributable to COVID-19, the Hospital Association said.

“This data begins to shed light on the uncounted toll of COVID in individuals who delayed seeking necessary health care,” said Cathy Bennett, president and CEO of the Hospital Association. “During COVID’s peak in New Jersey in the spring of 2020, EMS teams throughout the state shared anecdotal reports of individuals who waited too long to seek care for life-threatening conditions. Sadly, this data indicates that those reports were not isolated and, in fact, may be may be counted among COVID's terrible impact."