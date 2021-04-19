NJ announces 'X' gender for drivers licenses

TRENTON — Anyone who wishes not to have their gender specified on their New Jersey license can now select 'X' as an option, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday.

“We're thrilled that New Jersey has joined 19 other states and Washington, DC in offering X gender markers on driver's licenses and state IDs,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive firector of Garden State Equality. “This option will allow New Jerseyans, particularly nonbinary and intersex people, to enjoy a right many of us take for granted – having ID that accurately reflects who we are. We applaud the MVC for taking another step to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans.”

Originally planned for late 2020, the implementation of a gender “X” option first announced in February of last year, was delayed due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and it required modifications to the MVC computer system and completing the move to issue licenses and IDs via Central Issuance.

The "X" option will be available for both drivers licenses and non-driver identification cards. The "X" indicates a gender is unspecified and will offered along with male and female options.