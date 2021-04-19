NJ announces 'X' gender for drivers licenses

TRENTON — Anyone who wishes not to have their gender specified on their New Jersey license can now select 'X' as an option, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday.
“We're thrilled that New Jersey has joined 19 other states and Washington, DC in offering X gender markers on driver's licenses and state IDs,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive firector of Garden State Equality. “This option will allow New Jerseyans, particularly nonbinary and intersex people, to enjoy a right many of us take for granted – having ID that accurately reflects who we are. We applaud the MVC for taking another step to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans.”
Originally planned for late 2020, the implementation of a gender “X” option first announced in February of last year, was delayed due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and it required modifications to the MVC computer system and completing the move to issue licenses and IDs via Central Issuance.
The "X" option will be available for both drivers licenses and non-driver identification cards. The "X" indicates a gender is unspecified and will offered along with male and female options.
Anyone wishing to change their gender on a license or ID can fill out the associated form available on the MVC website and visit an MVC Licensing Center as a walk-in customer. Customers will have to surrender their current license or ID and pay a standard fee of $11 to receive a duplicate card.
“Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC. We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity,” said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.
The new gender option follows the passage of the “Babs Siperstein Law” in 2018.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
