New state overdose database, increased naloxone access on Overdose Awareness Day

TRENTON — The Murphy administration marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday by establishing an online dashboard of overdose data and expanding access to overdose reversal drugs.

“We have already lost over 2,000 New Jerseyans to suspected overdoses this year," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a news release, "which is why it is critical to strengthen our ability to save lives by preventing overdose deaths and connecting people to supports and treatment.”

Drug overdose deaths increased 30.5% — from 72,124 to 94,134 — nationwide in 2020, the height of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That data also said New Jersey's overdose deaths declined 1.1%, from 2,843 to 2,811, during 2020.

The state Department of Health signed two standing orders to drastically expand access to lifesaving medications such as naloxone that are used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Clock is ticking on syringe program shutdown in Atlantic City The countdown for the resort’s syringe access program to shut down has officially begun.