Legislation to provide greater oversight of unemployment insurance process in New Jersey was signed into law Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Assemblyman Bill Moen, D-Camden, Gloucester, who sponsored the legislation that became law, said it was to help New Jersey residents receive unemployment benefits in a more timely manner after the system broke down during the COVID epidemic.

“At the height of the pandemic, thousands of unemployment cases were backlogged leaving our residents without their benefits for weeks on end," Moen said in a press release. "This breakdown of services was entirely unacceptable and it cannot happen again."

Under the law (formerly bill A3810/S2396), the Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development must issue annual reports on the department’s performance.

The report will be required to include an evaluation of the causes of any deficiencies and a plan to correct them.

Disabled vets law

Legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths, all R-Sussex, Warren, Morris, to allow permanently disabled veterans to submit less paperwork to the MVC for parking privileges, was signed into law today by Governor Murphy.

“Under this bill (S660) permanently (100%) disabled veterans who apply for special benefits through the MVC will only need to submit proof of their disability with their first application—not on renewal ones," Oroho said. "This will improve efficiency at the MVC and allow our veterans to enjoy all of the benefits they so rightly earned in a timely manner.”

The latest VA data from 2019 shows 350,538 veterans live in New Jersey, Oroho said in a press release. Of those, 60,027 receive disability compensation, although it’s unreported how many of those are 100% disabled.

Health Care Heroes

The ‘Health Care Heroes Violence Prevention Act’ (formerly bill A3199) makes it a criminal disorderly persons offense to intentionally threaten health care professionals or volunteers in an effort to intimidate them or interfere with their work.

Such a criminal act is now punishable by imprisonment of up to six months and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

For individuals convicted of assault against the covered workers, this act allows them to be sentenced to an anger management course of up to 12 months and community service of up to 30 days.