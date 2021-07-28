New solar incentive plan intended to double solar in New Jersey by 2026

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday voted to start a new solar incentive program that could double the state's solar generation by 2026.
Solar energy is expected to generate about 10% of New Jersey’s total electricity needs once the Successor Solar Incentive Program is fully implemented, according to the BPU.
It will encourage the development of up to 3,750 megawatts of new solar generation.
"There are 143,000 solar installations (in New Jersey) today, more per square mile than in any other state," said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. "It employs in excess of 6,000 people and is expected to continue to grow by leaps and bounds."
Fiordaliso said the state is solidifying itself as a magnet for green jobs "and taking yet another step toward Gov. Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050."
The Clean Energy Act of 2018 mandated a solar transition process to replace the state’s Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) program.
The BPU said the new incentives encourage solar development while minimizing ratepayer cost.
The SuSI Program will take effect Aug. 28. It includes two sub-programs.
The first is the Administratively Determined Incentive (ADI), a fixed incentive payment for smaller, net metered solar projects of 5 megawatts or less — including all residential customers and most commercial and industrial buildings and all community solar installations.
The incentive value will vary based on project type and size, and will be guaranteed for a term of 15 years. Incentive levels for the ADI program range from $70-$120/SREC-II, providing continued support for solar development in New Jersey while also offering significant savings over the prior SREC value of about $220.
Certificates can be sold on established markets to help homeowners and other investors recoup installation costs.
The second is the Competitive Solar Incentive (CSI), a competitive solicitation designed to lower costs to ratepayers for grid supply projects and net metered commercial and industrial projects larger than 5 megawatts.
The program will provide one New Jersey Solar Renewable Energy Certificate-II (NJ SREC–II) for every megawatt-hour (MWh) of solar electricity produced by a qualifying facility, with an additional $20/MWh for public entities, such as school districts, municipalities, and public colleges and universities — as well as a temporary incentive for projects built on contaminated lands.
The first competitive process is anticipated to launch in early to mid-2022.
For more information on New Jersey's Clean Energy Program, visit NJCleanEnergy.com.
