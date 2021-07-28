New solar incentive plan intended to double solar in New Jersey by 2026

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday voted to start a new solar incentive program that could double the state's solar generation by 2026.

Solar energy is expected to generate about 10% of New Jersey’s total electricity needs once the Successor Solar Incentive Program is fully implemented, according to the BPU.

It will encourage the development of up to 3,750 megawatts of new solar generation.

"There are 143,000 solar installations (in New Jersey) today, more per square mile than in any other state," said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. "It employs in excess of 6,000 people and is expected to continue to grow by leaps and bounds."

Fiordaliso said the state is solidifying itself as a magnet for green jobs "and taking yet another step toward Gov. Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050."

The Clean Energy Act of 2018 mandated a solar transition process to replace the state’s Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) program.

The BPU said the new incentives encourage solar development while minimizing ratepayer cost.

The SuSI Program will take effect Aug. 28. It includes two sub-programs.