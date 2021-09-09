New Jersey's largest dairy farmer begs Gov. Murphy: 'Help us'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Infante-Casella, county extension agent with the state Department of Agriculture, and a professor at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Gloucester County, estimates 82% of the state's agriculture production comes out of South Jersey.

Farming is still big business in New Jersey, ranked seventh in the U.S. for agriculture sales at slightly more than half a billion dollars per year. The most recent Census of Horticulture noted considerable growth compared to the 2014 horticulture census, which ranked New Jersey at $356 million in sales. New Jersey individual and family farms accounted for $106 million of those sales and ranked fourth nationally.

When Ida's winds and tornado hit Mullica Hill on Sept. 1, nearly all of the Wellacrest Farms' barns, silos and buildings were hit, some collapsing on the cows.

"We got most of them out, but we lost at least 10 from the herd," Eachus said. Some had to be put down because the animals were so badly injured.

The night after the storm, the Eachus family's electrician worked from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning to restore the generator to power the milking parlor and turn on the water well.