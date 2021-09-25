New Jersey weighs expanding flood buyback program after Ida

Sawyer said she’s looking into the process already, and it’s daunting: There’s paperwork, lots of waiting and a fair amount of uncertainty. She’s also worried she might have to sell her house on the market if the state’s offer isn’t enough.

“We have very little to no retirement,” she said. “This house is our future. Sadly.”

+3 Polluters pick up tab for restoration of threatened cedar WOODLAND TOWNSHIP — New Jersey plans to restore vast tracts of a coastal tree species threat…

The expansion of the program, though, hinges in part on whether more federal money is allocated, said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette during a remote news conference. Gov. Phil Murphy also said this month that expanding the program should be on the table, but he stopped short of laying out a plan.

It also could be a challenge to persuade towns to participate. Support from local governments is one of the criteria the state considers when deciding whether to offer buyouts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For a community to come to terms with its risk and effectively say to itself that we have to uproot ourselves and find a new community ... that is a big cultural undertaking,” he said.

Little Falls, just west of Paterson, had eight major flooding events from 2005 to 2011, according to the National Weather Service.