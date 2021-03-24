New Jersey to see significant boost in Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply

New Jersey received a pair of "pleasant surprises" from Johnson & Johnson this week, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday during the state's COVID-19 briefing.

The state received more than 10,000 of the single-dose vaccine when it did not expect a shipment at all, Persichilli said. The New Brunswick-based company also informed officials that next week the number will increase to 50,000 to help push the state's weekly allocation from the federal government to nearly 500,000.

"Another good surprise," Persichilli said.

This increase also will be within the time frame in which Gov. Phil Murphy said he expects supply to "explode" as a result of larger shipments.

At the time of the briefing, the state reported 3,638,002 total doses administered, including 2,416,860 first doses and 1,289,353 second doses. Atlantic County has administered 119,823 doses; Cape May County had administered 52,687; and Cumberland County has administered 51,092.

Murphy reported 3,227 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday for a statewide total of 774,100. There were another 28 deaths for a total of 21,757, with an additional 2,535 probable deaths.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

