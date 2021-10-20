New Jersey small businesses can begin applying for lease relief

The order mirrors other executive orders Murphy's signed requiring shots or tests for state workers and school employees.

The requirement comes just days after a deadline for school and state workers to be vaccinated or undergo coronavirus testing kicked in, but Murphy said he didn't have details about how many chose which option.

Murphy also denounced “trespassing” by protesters at the homes of politicians during election season, referring to the 12 protesters arrested Monday for demonstrating at and refusing to leave the home of U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th.

“If people want to protest and they’re not trespassing, as a general matter, then they have that right,” said Murphy, who added he’s had people protest outside his home before. “But there is a line that I think folks have to make sure they don’t cross when they aren’t trespassing. And I think language is on that list, and I think folks have a right to protest and have to do it the right way.”