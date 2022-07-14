New Jersey renters can apply for a shot at state rental vouchers for the first time in 5 years

New Jersey residents with very low incomes who need rental assistance can apply online through July 25 for a shot at joining a statewide waiting list. It's a rare window: The wait list for state housing vouchers hasn't opened for applications since 2017.

After the enrollment period ends, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs will select 4,000 applicants through a lottery to join the wait list for the State Rental Assistance Program. Those who are chosen will be eligible to get rental assistance vouchers as they become available.

The wait for a voucher, which pays a portion of monthly rent directly to a landlord, could take two to three years, according to DCA. Across the country, the supply of housing vouchers cannot keep up with demand, especially as rent growth has reached historically high levels and incomes have failed to keep pace.

Like home buyers, renters now are facing bidding wars in a fiercely competitive market

"We are aware of the critical need for affordable housing in New Jersey and remain committed to investing in programs that help to make New Jersey more affordable to live and raise a family," Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver said in a statement.

The state-funded program has operated for decades and is separate from the emergency rental assistance the state has distributed in response to the pandemic. Currently, 3,607 households use housing vouchers through the State Rental Assistance Program, DCA says.

Income limits for the program vary by county.

Residents can apply in one or more categories. To qualify as an "elderly" applicant, the head of household must be 62 or older. Under the "family" category, the head of household must be 18 years old or an emancipated minor, with or without children. Heads of household who are permanently disabled or whose spouse is permanently disabled can apply in a third category. Households without homes can apply under a fourth.

Payment rules vary, depending on the household category. Elderly or disabled households pay 25% of their income for rent, with vouchers covering the balance. Households that are homeless or in the "family" category contribute 30% to 40% of their income toward rent.

Renters will be notified by email on or after Aug. 15 if they were selected for the wait list. The application period closes July 25 at 5 p.m.

For more information, renters can go to nj.gov/dca or call the DCA at 609-292-4080.