New Jersey is one of 19 states with a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

The policy, which took effect in New Jersey back in 2019, is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for in other states once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

As of fall 2021, more than 300 extreme risk protection orders had been issued in the state over the first two years of the law’s effective date.

“Before Extreme Risk Protective Orders were codified into law in New Jersey, there was not a clear protocol for keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a risk to themselves or others,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in 2021. “I am proud to have signed this law and taken action that has undoubtedly saved lives. In New Jersey, we will continue to tirelessly pursue the goal of ending gun violence and protecting our residents.”

Most of New Jersey’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided states funding to implement or create red-flag laws. The state’s two Republican House members, Rep. Chris Smith, and Rep. Jefferson Van Drew voted against it.

Sen. Cory Booker heralded the bipartisan bill, stating “this legislation will save lives.”

“Although this bill is an imperfect bipartisan compromise and doesn’t do everything necessary to end America’s epidemic of gun violence, it is an important and long overdue step in the right direction and represents the most significant reforms to federal gun safety laws in three decades,” Booker said last year.

New Jersey applied for and was awarded $5.3 million in funding after the bill was signed by President Joe Biden.

New Jersey plans to use the funding to promote public awareness of the law and help train law enforcement, prosecutors and court staff on filing, processing and litigating petitions.

“Public awareness will achieve success of the ERPO Act,” according to the state’s federal application. “This will be accomplished through a media campaign designed to inform the public-at-large about the benefits of ERPOs. A strong and clear message will allow individuals to understand that ERPO program exists, and will clarify distinctions between the ERPO Program and other (existing) programs that may limit who may be a petitioner.”

Gun-safety experts have said the bills are working across the U.S. to prevent mass shootings and curb suicides and domestic violence.

New Jersey has one of the lowest firearm mortality rates in the U.S. as of 2020, according to federal data, with 5 deaths per 100,000 people. There were 443 total firearm deaths in the state in 2020.