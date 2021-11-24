New Jersey rainfall has increased a lot more than previously thought, with more to come, studies find

+3 4-D weather visualization could come to pilots, thanks to Jersey Shore company A Jersey Shore company is looking to visualize weather data in a way never before used in th…

“While New Jersey is ground zero for some of the worst impacts of climate change,” LaTourette said, “this science provides us another opportunity to ensure that our communities become more resilient.”

The first study, focused on hourly and daily precipitation, shows that overall precipitation is already 2.5% to 10% higher, depending on the region of the state, than the 1999 data suggested. And extreme precipitation amounts are 2.5% higher. Some parts of the state have seen a 10% increase above what was indicated by the older data.

Future modeling in the second study suggests precipitation is likely to increase by more than 20% from the 1999 baseline by 2100. In general, those changes will be greater in the northern part of the state than in the southern and coastal areas, with projections for some northwestern counties seeing the greatest increase, some by as much as 50%.

However, Camden County also faces a potentially big increase. The study suggests a 41% to 50% projected increase in rainfall during a 100-year storm — or a storm with a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

Tropical Storms Henri and Ida were considered 100-year-storms, yet they struck the same general areas less than two weeks apart in August into September.