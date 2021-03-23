New Jersey opens COVID-19 rental assistance applications

The pre-application process is open for Phase II of New Jersey's COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program run by the Department of Community Affairs.
The program, awarded by a lottery system, will cover up to a year's rent dating to March 13, 2020.
The application process opened Monday and is through the DCA website.
Pre-applications will remain open until an adequate number of people have submitted their applications, according to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also DCA commissioner.
Assistance is limited to low- and moderate-income households that have had a substantial reduction in income, have qualified for unemployment benefits, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state.
Tenants in New Jersey who are struggling to make rent and utility payments can apply for a n…
Nan McKay & Associates has been authorized by the DCA to assist in the administration of the program and to communicate with applicants and landlords, the DCA website said.
"We are excited to see more funding going to folks, but we know that this isn’t enough for all of us to get the help we need and that homeowners need relief, too," said Jody Stewart of the New Jersey Organizing Project. "We are still fighting for real eviction and foreclosure protections."
Apply at njdca.onlinepha.com.
More than 15,000 households received assistance in the first phase.
David Brogan, executive director of the New Jersey Apartment Association, said he and his members are encouraged by the additional rental assistance funds and that it is “imperative” that the state disburse the money as soon as possible, pointing out that many landlords have gone a year without rent.
Atlantic County’s general purpose tax rate would increase less than 2 cents per $100 of valu…
He would like more aid available to more middle class families, he said.
“The multifamily industry pays over a billion dollars a year in property taxes," Brogan said.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.