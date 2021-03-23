New Jersey opens COVID-19 rental assistance applications

The pre-application process is open for Phase II of New Jersey's COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program run by the Department of Community Affairs.

The program, awarded by a lottery system, will cover up to a year's rent dating to March 13, 2020.

The application process opened Monday and is through the DCA website.

Pre-applications will remain open until an adequate number of people have submitted their applications, according to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also DCA commissioner.

Assistance is limited to low- and moderate-income households that have had a substantial reduction in income, have qualified for unemployment benefits, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state.

Nan McKay & Associates has been authorized by the DCA to assist in the administration of the program and to communicate with applicants and landlords, the DCA website said.