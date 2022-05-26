New Jersey offering free entry to state parks this summer

Beginning Memorial Day weekend and lasting through summer, entry fees at New Jersey state parks will be waived for guests regardless of residency, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

The state's Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal allows for a one-year state parks fee holiday, one of several waivers and programs intended to make the state more affordable, the Governor's Office said.

“The bold steps we have taken toward a more affordable Garden State will ensure access to our state parks for everyone — residents and visitors alike,” Murphy said in a statement. “While incentivizing tourism and economic activity in our local communities, the fee holiday also promotes access to green, open space; thriving waterways; and the many natural wonders that make us proud to call New Jersey our home.”

Those who've purchased a 2022 season pass for state parks will be refunded, the Governor's Office said.

Other fees, including but not limited to camping, interpretive programs and mobile sport fishing permits, will remain, the Governor's Office said.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette shared the news with the public during his Thursday visit to Asbury Park, Monmouth County.

“From High Point State Park in Sussex County to Cape May Point State Park in Cape May County, the state park system provides endless opportunities for recreation — from swimming, hiking and kayaking, to picnicking, exploring nature and experiencing our rich history,” LaTourette said during his Asbury Park visit. “Whatever your passion or interest, there is a state park in New Jersey for you. We look forward to a great season.”

New Jersey has more than 50 state park sites that draw millions of guests yearly.

Lifeguards at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County, the only oceanfront swimming beach under the State Park Service’s administration, will go on duty at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lakefront lifeguards are anticipated to be on duty in mid-June at nine swimming areas throughout the state park system. Park users can check the operating status of their favorite swimming area at the State Park Service’s website.

