New Jersey not reinstating COVID-19 measures despite worldwide trends, Murphy says

TRENTON — New Jersey won't reenact COVID-19 health measures just yet, even as worldwide case numbers continue to increase again, Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Thursday.

Until possible public safety protocols are needed again, state officials are encouraging New Jerseyans to update their COVID-19 vaccine status.

Boosters have been behind state health officials' targets since they've become available, with the latest COVID-19 trends triggering a plea for third shots for qualified residents, the state officials said in a statement.

"We are not going to manage COVID to zero nor are we impervious to the virus," the statement read, adding that New Jersey's pandemic infrastructure for vaccines and testing remains strong. "We expect COVID to continue to mutate and cases to continue to ebb and flow. Moving to an endemic status still means we must all take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

Most of New Jersey's pandemic-related safety rules have been lifted.

Last week, school children statewide returned to their classrooms mask free after Murphy agreed to allow the state's in-school mask mandate to expire.

While much of the U.S. begins to enjoy a post-pandemic lifestyle, other nations are still fighting the virus and reinstating some restrictions.

Chinese cities in the past week have reinstated lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain the virus likely being fueled by a "stealth variant," a knock-off of the omicron variant responsible for this past winter's surge in cases.

The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases were identified in a 24-hour period in China, up from 1,337 the day prior.

The United Kingdom also reported an uptick in infections as the nation prepares to relax more restrictions by Easter.

The latest government figures there showed more than 444,000 new cases were recorded in the past seven days, up 48% from the week before.

Public health measures the U.K. is planning to relax include restrictions for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals.

