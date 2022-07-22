 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey nearly back to pre-pandemic job numbers

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey news icon

TRENTON — The state has recouped almost all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday.

The state has recovered 717,000 nonfarm jobs, or about 98% of those lost in early 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in June. 

Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said total nonfarm wage and salary employment in New Jersey increased by 9,800 jobs in June to a seasonally adjusted level of 4.2 million.

Five of nine private industry sectors accounted for most employment increases in June. Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs at 7,600; trade, transportation and utilities added 4,200; education and health services increased by 3,800 jobs; manufacturing by 1,600; and other services added 400.

People are also reading…

Sectors that saw declining employment were financial activities, down 2,700; professional and business services, down 2,600; construction, down 2,200; and information services, down 500.

Public sector jobs increased by 200.

Over the first six months of the year, New Jersey employers had added 96,000 jobs, for an average monthly increase of 16,000.

BLS data for July will be released Aug. 18.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State lotteries increasingly cede control to huge firms

State lotteries increasingly cede control to huge firms

In three states, the day-to-day management of state lotteries comes from multinational corporations, which reap millions of dollars in profits from state-approved gambling. That's according to a new investigation from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland. As lotteries add video gambling, sports betting apps and other new products to attract more players, analysts expect more states to forge deals ceding most day-to-day management of their lotteries to private companies, none of which are based in the U.S. anymore.

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has taken over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control. Murphy took over as chair of the National Governors Association for departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, on Friday. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democrat Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other. The transfer of power took place in Portland, Maine, with 19 governors present.

'Princess Doe' identified 40 years after remains were found

'Princess Doe' identified 40 years after remains were found

Authorities say a girl who was dubbed Princess Doe after her remains were found 40 years ago in a New Jersey cemetery has been identified as a Long Island teenager. Prosecutors said Friday that charges have been filed against the man they believe killed 17-year-old Dawn Olanick, of West Babylon, New York. Lehigh Valley Live reported that authorities say Arthur Kinlaw tried to lure Olanick into prostitution and killed her after she refused. Her beaten remains were found in a cemetery in Blairstown. Kinlaw is now 68 and is in prison on two murder convictions. Information about a lawyer who could speak for him wasn't immediately available.

NJ man sentenced for threats to Black Maryland woman, family

A New Jersey man has received three years of probation, 30 days of confinement and intensive in-patient drug treatment for making threatening telephone calls to a Black Maryland woman and her family. U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a news release that Michael Marotta of Sewell, New Jersey admitted that he used a text message app that hid his identity to threaten physical harm. According to Marotta’s plea agreement, he used a mobile phone application to send the threatening message. In the message, Marotta used racial epithets to describe the Maryland woman and her family, and he threatened to come to their home and harm them.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Great white shark washes ashore Long Island beach

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News