New Jersey nearly back to pre-pandemic job numbers

TRENTON — The state has recouped almost all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday.
The state has recovered 717,000 nonfarm jobs, or about 98% of those lost in early 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.
The state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in June.
Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said total nonfarm wage and salary employment in New Jersey increased by 9,800 jobs in June to a seasonally adjusted level of 4.2 million.
Five of nine private industry sectors accounted for most employment increases in June. Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs at 7,600; trade, transportation and utilities added 4,200; education and health services increased by 3,800 jobs; manufacturing by 1,600; and other services added 400.
Sectors that saw declining employment were financial activities, down 2,700; professional and business services, down 2,600; construction, down 2,200; and information services, down 500.
Public sector jobs increased by 200.
Over the first six months of the year, New Jersey employers had added 96,000 jobs, for an average monthly increase of 16,000.
BLS data for July will be released Aug. 18.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
