New Jersey may be first state to impose per-bed fees on nonprofit hospitals for municipal services

Bennett estimated that per-bed payments, plus an additional $300-per-day payments for satellite emergency departments, would total $22 million a year, including $6.9 million in South Jersey. Other states have assessments on hospitals, typically to help pay for care for the poor, but Bennett said she didn't know of any other states with assessments that support municipal services.

The New Jersey State League of Municipalities has urged its members to ask Murphy to veto the legislation because the "community service contribution" called for in the legislation amounts in aggregate to far less than it would be if the hospitals were taxed fairly.

The association favors a legislative fix for the problem of modern hospitals not qualifying for property tax exemption but would prefer a complete reexamination of New Jersey's tax-exemption law, said Frank Marshall, associate general counsel at the league.

"It hasn't been modernized in a long time. It needs to be updated to reflect the current business practices of every industry, not just hospitals, but any other nonprofits or not-for-profits that are exempt from property taxes," he said.

The question of whether nonprofits deserve property-tax exemptions is an increasingly contested area of the law, especially in towns that are hard-pressed to pay for services.