New Jersey has yet to receive 230,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted for this week

New Jersey has not received nearly 230,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses that state officials were expecting this week, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday.
Inclement weather in the South has delayed vaccine shipments across the country as many of the shipping companies are based in the region, Persichilli said.
"But we did hear some good news this morning," Persichilli said. "We are working with our federal partners to ensure delayed vaccines to some of our mega sites. Our federal partners told us this morning that they have located and expect to deliver some delayed first doses of Pfizer vaccine."
The doses, Persichilli said, should arrive Saturday. They were expected Monday.
Gov. Phil Murphy reported another 2,679 cases of the coronavirus Friday for a statewide total of 678,306. Additionally, 64 new deaths were confirmed for a total of 20,495.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, the state had administered 1,559,569 vaccinations, with 1,102,687 being first doses and 456,045 being second doses.
Murphy noted the small increase from yesterday was due to four of the state's six mega sites being closed due to the winter storm. Atlantic City's site did not close, but an online scheduling window that was to open Thursday evening was canceled.
Murphy said he has asked the facilities run by the state to extend hours because of the delay.
New Jersey's vaccination rate has roughly been keeping pace with the country overall, which stands at nearly 5% of the population having gotten both shots.
Also during the briefing, acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan announced "The Road Forward," a series of policy initiatives to identify and address academic and mental health impacts from the pandemic.
ATLANTIC CITY — There will be no Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show this year.
The initiative will put to use $1.2 billion in federal relief funds. Made available to districts across the state, the funds will go toward grants dedicated to research-based instructional and mental health interventions. State officials are seeking public comment and will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Education to waive federal requirements to administer statewide assessments this spring.
"Educators and students have endured a great deal over the past 11 months," Allen-McMillan said. "These additional federal funds will support targeted initiatives to enhance academic enrichment and mental health interventions for all students and educators."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
