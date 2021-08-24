New Jersey gas tax to decrease 8.3 cents per gallon

New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 8.3 cents per gallon beginning Oct. 1 because of increased consumption, the state Treasury Department said Tuesday.

Gasoline consumers will pay about $0.42 per gallon in state taxes after the decrease, as pent up consumer demand for travel and tourism and the impact of COVID-19 vaccination has led to more motor vehicle travel this year.

The gas tax has gone up more than 36 cents in the past five years, most recently increasing 9 cents per gallon in October 2020.

There are two types of gas taxes in New Jersey, according to the Treasury Department.

The Petroleum Products Gross Receipts tax will decrease Oct. 1, from 40.2 cents per gallon to 31.9 cents for gasoline and from 44.2 cents per gallon to 35.9 cents for diesel fuel.

When combined with the Motor Fuels Tax, which is fixed at 10.5 cents per gallon for gasoline and 13.5 cents for diesel fuel, the total state tax rates that motorists will pay for gasoline will be 42.4 cents per gallon, and for diesel will be 49.4 cents per gallon.