New Jersey gas tax to decrease 8.3 cents per gallon

New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 8.3 cents per gallon beginning Oct. 1 because of increased consumption, the state Treasury Department said Tuesday.
Gasoline consumers will pay about $0.42 per gallon in state taxes after the decrease, as pent up consumer demand for travel and tourism and the impact of COVID-19 vaccination has led to more motor vehicle travel this year.
The gas tax has gone up more than 36 cents in the past five years, most recently increasing 9 cents per gallon in October 2020.
There are two types of gas taxes in New Jersey, according to the Treasury Department.
The Petroleum Products Gross Receipts tax will decrease Oct. 1, from 40.2 cents per gallon to 31.9 cents for gasoline and from 44.2 cents per gallon to 35.9 cents for diesel fuel.
When combined with the Motor Fuels Tax, which is fixed at 10.5 cents per gallon for gasoline and 13.5 cents for diesel fuel, the total state tax rates that motorists will pay for gasoline will be 42.4 cents per gallon, and for diesel will be 49.4 cents per gallon.
Under state law, the Petroleum Products Gross Receipt tax rate must be adjusted to generate roughly $2 billion per year (over eight years) to support the state Transportation Trust Fund for critical infrastructure improvements to roads and bridges.
“Because actual consumption in Fiscal Year 2021 was so closely in line with our projections made last August, coupled with the fact that consumption in the current fiscal year is projected to be above last fiscal year’s levels, our analysis of the formula dictates an 8.3 cent decrease this coming October,” state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said.
In 2016, Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democratically led state Legislature reached a deal to raise the gas tax from 14.5 cents per gallon to 37.5 cents per gallon. New Jersey went from having the second-lowest gas tax in the nation to the seventh-highest, according to the nonprofit Tax Foundation.
At its current 50.7 cents a gallon, New Jersey has the fourth-highest gas tax in the country, according to the Tax Foundation. If no other state's gas tax falls, then the 42.4 cents-per-gallon level that takes effect Oct. 1 would drop New Jersey to 11th place.
In the November general election in 2016, New Jersey voters approved a question dedicating all gas tax revenue to transportation projects.
