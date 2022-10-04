New Jersey forming network to address youth mental health needs

In response to higher demand from students and families for mental health services, New Jersey will launch a new hub of collective behavioral health agencies, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The Murphy administration is creating the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) network. The startup is being funded through about $15 million in American Rescue Plan money available in New Jersey's Fiscal Year 2023 budget, the Governor's Office said in a news release.

The state Department of Children and Families will operate the network, which is being prepared to launch for the 2023-24 school year.

The new support network builds on responses to increases in anxiety, depression and stress among the state's teens and young adults.

Experts have said mental health needs have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend mental health physicians have reported seeing across the U.S.

"We are at a crisis point, and we need new tools and new strategies that reflect this new reality — that's what the NJ4S proposal delivers," DCF Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer said Monday.

AtlantiCare, John Brooks Recovery Center merger being completed EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare is finalizing a deal to acquire John Brooks Recovery Center.

Mental health service providers can apply to join the network, which will be split into regions to cover their designated areas.

In doing so, students and families can obtain universal resources and support through programs promoting positive well-being while strengthening social, emotional and behavioral skills and helping sustain a positive school climate, the Governor's Office said.

Murphy on Monday called the network vital to reaching as many students as possible.

“Building on our existing efforts to address the mental health needs of New Jersey’s students has never been more important, as countless young people throughout the state — and the nation — face mental health challenges that have been exacerbated by the turbulence of the past few years,” Murphy said. “Implementing this new mental health support model will allow us to reach more students and offer the evidence-based resources and services they need.”

Studies show mental health in children has been particularly stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic, a period in which students were moved unexpectedly into remote learning settings and isolated from peers.

Citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Beyer said nearly one in four American young adults has been treated for a mental health issue during the pandemic.

A U.S. Surgeon General report said more than one in three students conveyed feelings of nonstop sadness and hopelessness, which have led to a rise in suicide attempts, Beyer said.

To operate the network, each hub will be staffed with a director, prevention specialists and counselors set to be mobilized when schools need their assistance. They'll also be available to provide services at other community-based spaces, including libraries, houses of worship and social service agencies, the Governor's Office said.

Communities with the greatest need for services and support would be able to receive more services from their regional hub, the Governor's Office said.

The Governor's Office said the state intends to build upon the network's launch through both state and federal dollars.

Since 2020, New Jersey has provided more than $100 million to the Children’s System of Care, which serves those under 21 with significant mental or behavioral health challenges as well as intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The state also has entered into a partnership with the local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to establish the NJ Pediatric Psychiatric Collaborative to support pediatricians in connecting families to behavioral health support.