New Jersey feels the need for weed, weed-related jobs

Dispensaries in the state made $1.9 million in total gross sales from cannabis and cannabis products in the first week since opening day on April 21. More than 12,400 recreational cannabis customers purchased from the state’s dispensaries.

“We expected sales to be substantial, and the data shows that the market is effectively serving both adult-use consumers and patients,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. “We continue to monitor inventory and access for patients and are prepared to take enforcement action against any ATC that does not meet the requirements for patient access and supply.”

According to data from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, sales have been brisk over the past week. The week’s sales got a boost April 20 — the unofficial “420” holiday celebrating marijuana. The following day, when legal recreational sales began, alternative treatment centers and the state dispensed 5,400 ounces of medicinal cannabis and cannabis products. The commission also reported that an additional 7,500 ounces were dispensed in the five days following the beginning of recreational sales.

About 64,000 ounces of medicinal cannabis products have been dispensed to patients and their caregivers over the past 30 days, the commission said.

The commission, which establishes and enforces the rules governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling and purchasing of cannabis in the state, said there have been no serious supply issues.

The Botanist, one of only 12 dispensaries in the state with a license to sell recreational products, experienced a 2.5-fold increase in foot traffic during the first two hours of adult-use sales at both their Williamstown and Egg Harbor Township locations. Lines of people stretched out the store and down the block during the rush to buy. Even as of Thursday, lines were still out the door, and consumers were waiting for more than 30 minutes to get inside.

“Our communities were excited about adult-use sales beginning at The Botanist locations in Williamstown and Egg Harbor Township,” said Brian Sickora, general manager for The Botanist. “We anticipated a big turnout, and so far our preparation has paid off.”

Besides ensuring they have enough cannabis supply for the anticipated demand, The Botanist hired more than 25 additional employees in preparation for recreational sales.

Sickora said the hiring is focusing on people in “economically disadvantaged areas” and the new hires will “help our staff to seamlessly serve all customers who walk through our doors.”

They also are aligned with Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2023 fiscal budget plan of using “tens of millions of dollars” to create new opportunities for cannabis entrepreneurs. Murphy also outlined supporting re-entry, reducing gun violence, improving public health and advancing environmental justice as goals of the program.

Murphy’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which is pending before the Democrat-led Legislature, estimates revenues of $19 million in a nearly $49 billion budget.

The budget did not specify how much of that would be from marijuana, although a sales tax of 6.625% and a social equity excise fee of .33% are assessed on all sales.

For comparison, Colorado sold more than $683 million in medical and recreational cannabis products the first year of recreational legalization there, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Sales Report. That number exceeded state expectations of $600 million within the first year of legalization.

According to the 2022 Leafly Job Reports, 428,059 full-time equivalent jobs were supported by legal cannabis in the United States as of January, a 33% increase from the year prior.

The report also noted New Jersey sold roughly $189 million in cannabis products last year, which supported 3,147 jobs.

As of Wednesday, the online jobs posting board Indeed had 237 pages of cannabis-related jobs available on their website, each with different required skillsets that many people interested in a cannabis-related job could qualify for.

“Many people start careers in the cannabis space with no prior industry experience, but there are certainly transferrable skills that are valuable in any role,” Sickora said.

