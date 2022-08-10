New Jersey declares 'drought watch,' asking residents and businesses to conserve water

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide drought watch Tuesday, asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water, the first step of a multitiered drought advisory system that culminates with mandatory restrictions if conditions worsen.

The state began asking residents two weeks ago to start conserving water as July fell well under the normal for rainfall.

Much of South Jersey is abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, including Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. And parts of central and northern New Jersey are already in a moderate drought. The Drought Monitor does not line up exactly with New Jersey's own complex system of determining drought.

The watch advisory issued by DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette is the first of three stages of the drought system and is designed to let the public know of conditions and encourage voluntary water conservation.

The DEP said more than 30% of water demand in suburban areas is for lawns, washing vehicles and hosing off driveways. Much of that can easily be cut back, officials said.

If conditions worsen, the state could declare a drought warning, or, finally, a drought emergency. LaTourette said conserving water now could stave off more extreme measures. His own lawn is brown, he said, "and that's OK."

"Stream flow and groundwater levels are falling below normal for most of the state and some reservoirs are showing steep rates of decline as hot and dry conditions continue," LaTourette said in a statement. "While water conservation is always important, it becomes critical during prolonged dry and hot periods like New Jersey has been experiencing. If residents and businesses do all they can to reduce water demand, together we can ensure ample supplies in the coming weeks and months."

DEP officials said the reservoirs feed parts of North Jersey.

Meanwhile, Steve Domber, a section chief with DEP's Water Resource Management, said streams and waterways that feed drinking water in South Jersey bear watching.

"As far as South Jersey streamflow and groundwater levels go, that has certainly been the drier part of the state for most of the year," Domber said. "They've gotten some storms, but not enough. Groundwater tends to respond a little bit slower. It takes a while for the water to infiltrate and groundwater levels to recover. So we're watching this closely."

August is already running about an inch below normal for rainfall in Philadelphia, which has the closest National Weather Service station to South Jersey with summary data. Philadelphia is also running 5.6 degrees above normal.

July was 2.8 inches below normal for rain in Philadelphia and 3.4 degrees hotter than normal.

The DEP's Scientific Report on Climate Change says that, under climate change, New Jersey will experience a greater frequency of intense storms, as well as decreases in rainfall in the summer, resulting in the potential for more frequent and prolonged droughts.

The last drought watch or warning issued in the state was in 2016. And the last time the state made restrictions mandatory was in 2002.