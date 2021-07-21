New Jersey asks for court-ordered cleanup of 'massive' pile of waste in Camden

New Jersey officials have asked a court to order an immediate cleanup of an illegal dump site in Camden that is composed of contaminated waste several stories high and is "spreading onto neighboring properties, sidewalks and roadways, threatening the safety and health of local residents and the environment," they say.

"No community in New Jersey should be used as an illegal dumping ground, and no resident of this state should have their health and safety put at risk by illegal dumping near their home," acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said in a statement, adding, "We cannot achieve racial justice without environmental justice."

Bruck and Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette filed the action Monday in Superior Court as part of a civil suit the state filed in May against S. Yaffa & Sons Inc. for what the state calls "decades-long noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations, which continue to expose the Camden community to pollution and other environmental and public health hazards."

The state's initial suit alleged that S. Yaffa & Sons and its owner, William Yocco, "unlawfully imported and stockpiled solid waste — including contaminated soil, construction and demolition debris, and waste tires — at its property in the City of Camden for years before selling the site to Weyhill Realty Holdings in July 2019."