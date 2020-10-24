New documentary celebrates Msgr. Michael Doyle, beloved 'Heart of Camden'

"It was the way I would like Camden to be looked at, and respected," Doyle said. "Camden strengthened my hope, because Camden did change. And of course I love the people of Camden. They are very decent, very good, humble people."

Doyle also told a moving story — included in the film — of Olga Morales, a neighborhood mother of two who was experiencing homelessness, who once asked him for $10. "A week later she came to the rectory. There she was with her dignity and her goodness, to give me the $10 back," he said. "I never wanted it back, or expected that."

Later, after a house in move-in condition was donated to the parish, he gave it to Morales, who went on to raise her children there. She died in 2005, and her son, Carlos Morales, is now Heart of Camden's executive director. A conversation he had with Clayton ultimately led to the film project.

"Father had a major impact on my life and also on the neighborhood and the region," said Morales. "We wanted [the film] to capture not only his story but his message about doing your bit, doing your part to help others. Father's message is evergreen."