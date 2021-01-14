Nerds maker, prosecutors, poison control irked after cannabis candies send 2 kids to NJ hospitals

+13 COVID-19 vaccine brings 'light on horizon,' Murphy says TRENTON — The COVID-19 vaccine is giving New Jersey a sense of promise that people will be a…

The issue of protecting children from marijuana exposure due to the negligent or reckless actions of adults is among a host of ancillary issues New Jersey will have to grapple with as legalization proceeds and weed becomes more prevalent. Others include how to cope with people who are stoned behind the wheel or in the workplace.

In 2017, a report by the National Academies of Science found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that "legalization of cannabis is associated with a subsequent increase in pediatric cannabis exposures."

"We're definitely seeing an increase to edible exposures in kids," said Diane Calello, a physician and executive director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center. "It dramatically increased in 2020 compared to 2019."

Though the number of cases remains small, Calello said calls to poison control regarding possible exposures to marijuana doubled last year to 55.

"The majority of cannabis exposures do well and resolve over time," Calello said. "There haven't been fatalities reported. Parents should not be paralyzed with fear about cannabis candies lurking in their environment."

Cannabis is not known to have ever killed any child, or adult, in the United States, though experts say young people with developing brains should not be exposed to the drug.

