N.J. to receive $20 million to protect vulnerable patients, health care workers from COVID-19
N.J. to receive $20 million to protect vulnerable patients, health care workers from COVID-19

Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., D-6th, announced Sunday in a news release that New Jersey will receive over $20 million to protect vulnerable patients and health care workers from infections diseases, including COVID-19.

Pallone, who is chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, said the funding in the American Rescue Plan that was passed in March is included in that amount.

The state will receive $11.8 million to staff, train and deploy strike teams to assist nursing facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities with known or suspected COVID outbreaks. The strike teams provide surge capacity for clinical service and staffing. They also strengthen infection prevention and control activities to prevent, detect and contain outbreaks.

New Jersey will also receive $8.6 million to strengthen infection control and prevention. Funding can be used to detect, track and contain infectious diseases and assist health care workers in preventing those infections within health care settings.

“I’m pleased to see that funding from the American Rescue Plan is making its way to our state to ensure that we have the resources necessary to protect the highest-risk communities," Pallone said.

"This public health crisis requires robust federal funding, and I’m glad to see that New Jersey is getting the support it needs.”

