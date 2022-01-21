N.J. now allowing people convicted of distributing drugs to receive General Assistance

'Beautiful idea'

"I will absolutely try to get general assistance now," said Amy Eldridge, 41, who is living homeless in Trenton and just learned of the change from Luis Mercado Rivera, her social worker at Arm in Arms, an antihunger nonprofit in Trenton. Rivera characterized the new law as "a beautiful idea."

Eldridge said she tried to get GA in the past, but her conviction in 1999 for selling the party drug ketamine and subsequent six-year incarceration impeded her.

In a humiliation she says she'll never forget, Eldridge went to her local county assistance office to apply for GA after her release, where an icy clerk denied her.

"'Why?' I asked her," Eldridge said. "Then she slapped a piece of paper that had my (criminal) sheet on the glass between us and said, 'This is why you get nothing.'"

Though it's difficult to keep track, advocates estimate that nearly 1,000 people who had been convicted of felony drug distribution were rejected for GA benefits in 2020 alone.

Overall, more than 13,000 New Jersey residents are receiving GA benefits of around $39 million, Koubiadis said. That number rose 33% during the pandemic, advocates say.