N.J. affordable housing is among nation's most vulnerable to climate-change flooding, study finds

Affordable housing in Camden and Atlantic City is among the most vulnerable in the United States to the impact of rising sea levels and flooding due to climate change, according to a new analysis by scientists at Climate Central.

The study, published this week in Environmental Research Letters, found the number of affordable housing units at risk from coastal flooding and sea-level rise is expected to triple by 2050 with New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts having the largest shares of vulnerable units.

Researchers looked at affordable housing databases, topography, flood risk maps and projected sea-level rise to calculate their findings. Although other types of coastal housing are at risk of flooding, the scientists said they wanted to focus on low-lying affordable housing because these residents are particularly vulnerable.

"We're talking about housing here that serves populations with annual incomes at about $12,000 to $20,000 a year," said Todd Nedwick of the National Housing Trust. "So that often includes elderly and disabled Americans."

Nedwick said there is a worsening nationwide shortage of affordable rental housing, making any additional losses even more troubling.

+3 Long election season finally over for most county candidates For most county candidates in the region, a long and exhausting election season has ended. C…