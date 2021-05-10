 Skip to main content
Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. on New Jersey COVID-19 response
Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. on New Jersey COVID-19 response

TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will continue his regular COVID-19 response briefings on Monday at 1 p.m.

Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan for briefing, which will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel.

Last week, during his Monday briefing, Murphy announced a significant step in easing COVID-related restrictions beginning May 19, removing capacity limits for outdoor gatherings and for most indoor businesses so long as 6-feet of social distancing is maintained.

As of Monday morning, there are 3.6 million New Jerseyans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sunday, the state reported 673 new positive COVID-19 cases and 13 new confirmed COVID-related deaths. The state's health matrix that shows the risk per region for COVID-19 infection has the entire state as "moderate," for the second week in a row.

Atlantic County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Cape May County reported four new cases and Ocean County reported 29 new cases. The latest available data for Cumberland County was updated Friday at 26 new cases. 

