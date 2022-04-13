Murphy to provide clarity on health education issues in wake of parental concerns

Gov. Phil Murphy promised Wednesday to provide parents with details on the state's Comprehensive Health and Physical Education Student Learning Standards, set to take effect in the fall.

Republicans and some parents have criticized the standards for inappropriately requiring school districts to teach even very young children about sexual orientations and gender issues.

GOP legislators have introduced bills to prevent such teaching to younger students, in one case limiting such lessons to high schools. And State Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, has called for the governor to provide the public with clarity on what the standards require.

“I have directed my Department of Education to review the standards and provide further clarification on what age-appropriate guidelines look like for our students," Murphy said in a press release. "My Administration is committed to ensuring that all of our students are equipped to lead healthy, productive lives now and in the future.”

Murphy said he respects the opinions of everyone, including parents, students, educators, administrators and coaches, and the standards were developed with input from all groups.

“At a time when we must prioritize student mental health and academic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is paramount that our standards also promote inclusivity and respect for every child, including LGBTQ youth," Murphy said.

He said parents have always had, and will always have, a say in their children's education, and stressed parents have the right to opt their children out of any health lesson on issues they would rather discuss in the privacy of their own homes.

Murphy said the learning standards have been intentionally misrepresented by "some politicians seeking to divide and score political points."

Sample lesson plans that have been circulated have not been adopted and do not accurately reflect the spirit of the standards, he said.

"Any proposed educational content that is not age-appropriate should be immediately revised by local officials," Murphy said.

