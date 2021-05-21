 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated, report says
0 comments
top story

Murphy to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated, report says

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak-NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy, left, speaks at a news conference Wednesday at Island Beach State Park, where he announced that the state will give free season-long admission to the park and other state parks to any New Jersey resident who has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

 Wayne Parry / Associated Press

Gov. Phil Murphy discusses the $35 million bill he signed Friday to help the restaurant industry

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to announce Monday that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings, according to a report from NJ.com.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In accordance with the most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new state guidelines will go into effect next Friday, the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Earlier this week, Murphy said New Jersey was not “out of the woods yet" when it came to dropping the mask mandate.

The report cited "multiple sources with knowledge of the plan."

— Ahmad Austin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News