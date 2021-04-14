Murphy: Those with Johnson & Johnson vaccine shouldn't panic

TRENTON — No adverse effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been reported in the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
During the state’s COVID-19 briefing, the governor addressed concerns stemming from the federal government pausing the distribution of the vaccine due to six reported instances of severe blood clotting.
Nearly 7 million people had received the vaccine at the time of the pause, with 240,000 coming from New Jersey.
“No one who has received this vaccine should panic or worry,” Murphy said. “This review by the CDC and FDA is coming out of an abundance of caution.
“Moreover, this review is critical to our efforts, both statewide and nationwide, to ensure confidence in our vaccination program and in the vaccines themselves.”
Johnson & Johnson vaccinations make up about 4% of the state total, Murphy said, and their absence should not alter the state’s goal of vaccinating 4.7 million adults by June 30.
As of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the state had fully vaccinated 2,292,316 people.
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the six people with blood clotting issues were all women, ages 18 to 48, with low blood platelet levels. Their symptoms developed six to 13 days after vaccination. In the state, 47,266 women in that age range have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“While the department understands that the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has raised some concerns about receiving COVID-19 vaccines overall,” she said, “it’s important to remember the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 is much greater than experiencing this extremely rare possible side effect that prompted the federal government, out of an abundance of caution, to pause J&J administration and take time to analyze the data.”
All vaccine sites across the state have taken Johnson & Johnson out of their inventory, the commissioner said. Existing doses will remain in “appropriately monitored” storage units, ready to be used when the pause is lifted.
For those who have received the vaccine within the past three weeks, Persichilli recommended calling your health care provider or going to the nearest hospital if you experience leg pain, abdominal discomfort or pain, shortness of breath or a severe headache.
The governor reported 2,828 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday for a statewide total of 845,201. There were also 43 new deaths for a total of 22,414, with 2,592 probable deaths.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the hospitalization total was at 2,281, with 457 people in critical or intensive care.
The state’s infection rate was 0.92 people per one infected person, indicating the virus has stopped spreading.
