Murphy: Those with Johnson & Johnson vaccine shouldn't panic

“While the department understands that the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has raised some concerns about receiving COVID-19 vaccines overall,” she said, “it’s important to remember the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 is much greater than experiencing this extremely rare possible side effect that prompted the federal government, out of an abundance of caution, to pause J&J administration and take time to analyze the data.”

All vaccine sites across the state have taken Johnson & Johnson out of their inventory, the commissioner said. Existing doses will remain in “appropriately monitored” storage units, ready to be used when the pause is lifted.

For those who have received the vaccine within the past three weeks, Persichilli recommended calling your health care provider or going to the nearest hospital if you experience leg pain, abdominal discomfort or pain, shortness of breath or a severe headache.

The governor reported 2,828 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday for a statewide total of 845,201. There were also 43 new deaths for a total of 22,414, with 2,592 probable deaths.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the hospitalization total was at 2,281, with 457 people in critical or intensive care.

The state’s infection rate was 0.92 people per one infected person, indicating the virus has stopped spreading.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.