 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy teases 'major' NJ reopening announcement at 1 p.m. Monday
0 comments
top story

Murphy teases 'major' NJ reopening announcement at 1 p.m. Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Governor Phil Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli attend a vaccination clinic at ShopRite of Fischer Bay. Grocery store workers receive their COVID-19 vaccinations during the event. Toms River, NJFriday, April 23, 2021

Governor Phil Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli attend a vaccination clinic at ShopRite of Fischer Bay. Grocery store workers receive their COVID-19 vaccinations during the event. Toms River, NJFriday, April 23, 2021

 Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press/TNS

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will make a "major" announcement during his COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon regarding New Jersey's reopening efforts, the governor tweeted Sunday.

"As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward," the tweet reads.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Murphy will be joined at 1 p.m. by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan a the Trenton War Memorial for his thrice-weekly briefing.

It will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel.

According to the latest data, there were 1,516 new reported cases of COVID-19 statewide and the rate of transmission has dropped to .92. Vaccinations continue with eligibility now open to anyone 16 years old or older, with 2.8 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated and 4 million having received at least one dose of the available vaccines.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Chloe Zhao Makes History as 1st Woman of Color to Win Best Director Oscar

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News