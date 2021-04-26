Murphy teases 'major' NJ reopening announcement at 1 p.m. Monday

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will make a "major" announcement during his COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon regarding New Jersey's reopening efforts, the governor tweeted Sunday.
"As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward," the tweet reads.
Murphy will be joined at 1 p.m. by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan a the Trenton War Memorial for his thrice-weekly briefing.
It will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel.
According to the latest data, there were 1,516 new reported cases of COVID-19 statewide and the rate of transmission has dropped to .92. Vaccinations continue with eligibility now open to anyone 16 years old or older, with 2.8 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated and 4 million having received at least one dose of the available vaccines.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
