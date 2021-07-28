Murphy 'strongly recommends' indoor masking for all after CDC updates COVID-19 guidance

Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates Governments and businesses are scrambling to change course following new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in virus hot spots amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide.

In Atlantic County, the tracker shows a 28% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week (about 62 per 100,000 people). New hospital admissions are up 111% in the same time frame. Here, 68% of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ocean County had a case rate of 66 positive cases per 100,000 people, the tracker shows, with 58% of residents 12 and older having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The New Jersey county with the highest case rate is Monmouth County, which is the state's only county currently listed as having a "high" rate of transmission, with 112 cases per 100,000. Seventy percent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

State officials on Wednesday gave examples of high-risk indoor situations where vaccinated individuals should continue masking, such as crowded areas, places with close contact with others who may not be fully vaccinated, places where the vaccine status of other individuals is unknown and where an individual is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease.