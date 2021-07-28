Murphy 'strongly recommends' indoor masking for all after CDC updates COVID-19 guidance

TRENTON — Those who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors where there is an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday.
“Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction, and new data suggests the Delta variant is more transmissible even among vaccinated individuals, which is why we are making this strong recommendation," Murphy and Persichilli said in a joint statement. “Fortunately, our numbers are a fraction of those in many other states, most of which have significantly lower vaccination rates. Should our numbers reach those levels, we reserve the right to take more drastic action, including a statewide mask mandate."
The recommendation comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its guidance that vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors in areas with "substantial" or "high" rates of COVID-19 transmission.
The CDC also recommended masks in all schools regardless of vaccination status.
Murphy's recommendation didn't address schools. Murphy spokesperson Alyana Alfaro Post said Wednesday there was no update yet on masks in schools.
According to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker, eight New Jersey counties fall into that category, including Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties in South Jersey.
Governments and businesses are scrambling to change course following new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in virus hot spots amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide.
In Atlantic County, the tracker shows a 28% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week (about 62 per 100,000 people). New hospital admissions are up 111% in the same time frame. Here, 68% of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ocean County had a case rate of 66 positive cases per 100,000 people, the tracker shows, with 58% of residents 12 and older having received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The New Jersey county with the highest case rate is Monmouth County, which is the state's only county currently listed as having a "high" rate of transmission, with 112 cases per 100,000. Seventy percent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
State officials on Wednesday gave examples of high-risk indoor situations where vaccinated individuals should continue masking, such as crowded areas, places with close contact with others who may not be fully vaccinated, places where the vaccine status of other individuals is unknown and where an individual is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease.
“We have crushed this virus repeatedly like no other state in the nation, and we are proud to boast among the country’s highest vaccination rates. But at this point, given where our metrics are now, we feel the best course of action is to strongly encourage every New Jerseyan, and every visitor to our state, to take personal responsibility and mask up indoors when prudent," Murphy and Persichilli said. “And we equally encourage every unvaccinated resident or visitor to get vaccinated. The vaccines are proven safe and highly effective, and are the surest way we can end this pandemic.”
The change in CDC guidance recommending all Americans wear a mask indoors in areas with high…
On Monday, Murphy said he would consider reinstating the state's indoor mask mandate, which was lifted in May, based on the CDC's new guidance, but added it would also be contingent on the data coming from the state.
He said this was a "pandemic among the unvaccinated" and that of the 32,000 COVID-19 positive hospital admissions reported between Jan. 19 and July 12, more than 99% have been unvaccinated individuals.
“When you add all of this up, you conclude that vaccines work,” Murphy said. “Vaccines turn COVID-19 into a preventable disease.”
As of Wednesday, New Jersey reported 854 new positive PCR tests and 342 new positive antigen tests. New positive cases of the coronavirus in New Jersey were at a low of about 200 to 250 per day at the end of May and throughout June, but began to rise steadily in July.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
