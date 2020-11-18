Murphy says there's 'no evidence' Atlantic City casinos are linked to COVID-19 outbreaks

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said there have been a few executive order violations in the resort, including El Charro Mexican Restaurant & Bar on Fairmount Avenue, B&B Saloon on Arctic Avenue and a party promoter.

“Those violations revolved around exceeding indoor capacity as well as no facial coverings being worn or no social distancing in those establishments,” Callahan said.

Murphy on Wednesday continued to urge residents to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities rise.

“We must recognize — and we’ve said this many times, but we have to keep saying it — that a large, family Thanksgiving gathering, particularly among different age groups, runs the risk of turning the dinner table into a COVID hotspot,” he said.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,063, bringing the total to 289,562, Murphy said. There have been 27 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,843 with 1,812 probable deaths.

There are 2,446 people hospitalized across the state, including 461 people in intensive care and 223 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 10.88%, while the rate of transmission is 1.43.